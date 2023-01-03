Hooda, Patel lift India to 162-5 in first Sri Lanka T20

MUMBAI: Cameos by Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel steered India to 162-5 after Sri Lanka's bowlers made an impression in the opening Twenty20 international on Tuesday.

Ishan Kishan came out attacking as he hit Kasun Rajitha for a six and two fours in a 17-run opening over after the tourists invited India to bat at the start of the three-match series in Mumbai.

India raced to 26 in the first two overs but soon lost momentum after losing their top and middle-order before Hooda (41) and Patel (31) put on an unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 68 to boost the total.

Debutant Shubman Gill began with a boundary but soon fell lbw for seven to Maheesh Theekshana as the mystery spinner broke through in his first over.

India’s Bumrah included in ODI squad to face Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's bowlers hit back with disciplined bowling and Chamika Karunaratne sent back Suryakumar Yadav after the batsman mistimed one of his audacious scoop shots to be caught at short fine leg.

India lost two more wickets and slipped to 77-4 four when wrist spinner Wanindu Hasaranga got Kishan out for 37.

Left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka added more misery to the opposition batting as he got skipper Hardik Pandya caught behind for 29.

Hooda, who hit four sixes in his 23-ball knock, and Patel then hit back as India got 61 runs in their final five overs.