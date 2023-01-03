AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.64%)
AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.53%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.45%)
EFERT 79.40 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.17%)
EPCL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.54%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
GGGL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
GGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.21%)
LOTCHEM 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.23%)
MLCF 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.08%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
PAEL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
PRL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
TRG 111.81 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.1%)
UNITY 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WAVES 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 3.1 (0.08%)
BR30 14,281 Increased By 45.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 40,787 Decreased By -29 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,030 Increased By 3.7 (0.02%)
Oil stocks lift London shares on first trading day of 2023

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2023 01:58pm
UK’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 jumped 1.4% on Tuesday, marking a strong start to the New Year, as energy stocks rallied and investors waited for manufacturing data due later in the day.

The blue chip FTSE 100 rose 1.4% by 0820 GMT after far outperforming regional peers with a 0.9% rise in 2022.

The more domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcaps rose 1.1%, while the broader pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.7%.

As crude prices rose, oil majors Shell and BP gained in early trading, pushing the broader energy sector up 4.2%.

FTSE 100 ends 2022 with slim gains, outpacing U.S. and European peers

Markets were also watching for UK manufacturing PMI data for the month of December, which is expected to have held steady year-on-year.

Cineworld dropped 17.6% after the British cinema operator said it would not sell any of its assets individually, and that it had not held discussions with AMC Entertainment about the sale of any of its theatres. Rolls-Royce rose 4.9% to top the FTSE 100, after Jefferies raised the airplane engine maker to “buy” from “hold”.

