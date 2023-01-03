AGL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
ANL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.64%)
AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.53%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.45%)
EFERT 79.40 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.17%)
EPCL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.54%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
FNEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
GGGL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
GGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.21%)
LOTCHEM 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.23%)
MLCF 21.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.08%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
PAEL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.56%)
PRL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
TPL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
TREET 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
TRG 111.81 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.1%)
UNITY 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WAVES 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.36%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 3.6 (0.09%)
BR30 14,286 Increased By 50.9 (0.36%)
KSE100 40,787 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,032 Increased By 5.2 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand steady with investor focus on Fed minutes

Reuters Published 03 Jan, 2023 01:26pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand was steady in early trade on Tuesday, as investors look ahead to minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting for clues on its interest rate path for 2023.

At 0722 GMT, the rand traded at 16.9800 against the dollar, little changed from its previous close of 16.9775.

The minutes of the Fed’s December policymaking meeting are due to be released on Wednesday.

The risk-sensitive rand had a volatile 2022 as domestic factors such as power cuts, port strikes and political turmoil weighed on the currency, in addition to economic and geopolitical events elsewhere.

South African rand weakens ahead of budget, trade balance data

The rand is highly susceptible to global drivers such as US monetary policy.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index was up 0.4%, while the broader all-share index was up nearly 0.3% in early trade.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 10.210%.

South Africa’s rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand steady with investor focus on Fed minutes

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Cotton arrival declines 37% year-on-year

Oil recovers from early decline, outlook clouded by China and global economy

New Zealand all out for 449 in 1st innings against Pakistan

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Inflation refuses to be tamed, rises to 24.5pc

Read more stories