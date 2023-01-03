AGL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
ANL 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.9%)
EFERT 79.98 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (3.92%)
EPCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.21%)
FCCL 11.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.77%)
FLYNG 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
FNEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.42%)
GGGL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
GGL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUMNL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.92%)
MLCF 21.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.75%)
OGDC 80.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PRL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.99%)
TREET 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
TRG 110.95 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.33%)
UNITY 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
WAVES 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,033 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,237 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)
KSE100 40,663 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.37%)
KSE30 14,994 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan struggling on 62-2 after New Zealand pile on 449 in 2nd Test

AFP Published January 3, 2023 Updated January 3, 2023 03:22pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan lost opener Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood Tuesday after a chaotic start to their innings before reaching 62-2 at tea on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

At the break, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam were at the crease on 17 and four respectively after New Zealand’s tail-enders lifted their team to a handy 449 runs.

Pakistan now trail by 387 with eight wickets intact on a slow National Stadium pitch.

The two-match series is tied after the first Test, also in Karachi, ended in a draw.

Shafique was the first Pakistan wicket to fall when he pulled pacer Matt Henry’s short delivery straight to the hands of Ajaz Patel for 19. Shan Masood continued his miserable form, cutting spinner Patel to point fielder Devon Conway on 20.

Henry and Patel had combined earlier to lift New Zealand from 345-9 with an invaluable 104 runs for the 10th wicket.

Henry smashed eight boundaries and two sixes in his career-best 68 not out, improving his previous high against Australia at Christchurch in 2016 by six runs.

Patel also bettered his previous Test-best of 20 – against England last year – by scoring 35 before he was the last wicket to fall, caught off spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan halt New Zealand on 309-6 after Conway’s century in second Test

Naseem took the day’s first wicket when he bowled Ish Sodhi for 11 with a ball that cut through sharply.

Blundell, who was 30 overnight, reached his fifty with a boundary and a single off Abrar Ahmed. He hit six boundaries in his 51 before being bowled by Ahmed.

The spinner then had Tim Southee stumped for ten, before Henry and Patel prolonged the innings, helping New Zealand cross the 400-mark.

Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with 4-149 while Naseem Shah (3-71) and Agha Salman (3-75) were the other successful bowlers.

Also read

Naseem Shah Babar Azam Imam Ul Haq Shan Masood Devon Conway Tim Southee Ajaz Patel Abdullah Shafique Ish Sodhi Matt Henry Abrar Ahmed Agha Salman pakistan vs newzealand test

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan struggling on 62-2 after New Zealand pile on 449 in 2nd Test

SC allows ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, other PTI leaders

Rupee ends first session of 2023 in red against US dollar

Dubai regulator upholds $135.6 million fine on Abraaj founder and former CEO

'Temporary measure': Another Pakistani textile firm cuts production by up to 50%

Cotton arrival declines 37% year-on-year

Oil recovers from early decline, outlook clouded by China and global economy

Petroleum products: sales down 11% year-on-year to 1.33mn tons in December

Troubled China Evergrande pledges to repay debts in 2023

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Read more stories