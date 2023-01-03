AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Banks, shops reopened in Gwadar, chief secretary told

APP Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
Follow us

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Ugaili on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the current situation in Gwadar with the aim of looking into issues of public importance and maintaining peace in the area.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, Department of Fisheries, Department of PHE, Department of Sports, Department of Information, Secretary and CEO QESCO attended the meeting while Commander Makran, Director General GDA and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar were present through video link.

The Chief Secretary was briefed during the meeting about the law and order situation and other issues regarding the current situation of Gwadar by the authorities of the relevant institutions.

The concerned official maintained that commercial centres, petrol pump, banks and shops have been reopened in Gwadar city.

Mobile telephone service has been restored in Gwadar and tourism is gradually recovering. The work of unloading wheat from the ship anchored at Gwadar Port and its transportation is going on.

Secretary Fisheries Department said that action was taken to strictly prevent illegal trawling, and a joint patrol involving a gunboat is going on.

He said that action had been taken against officials of Fisheries Department involved in illegal trawling and corruption.

Chief Secretary Balochistan directed the provision of civic amenities to the people of Gwadar should be ensured, no shortage of clean water should be allowed in any part of the city.

The sense of ownership should be highlighted in the development projects among the people of Gwadar, Chief Secretary directed.

He also instructed water sports, cricket and other sports competitions should be organized in Gwadar on the pattern of traditional Sibi Mela and of PSL.

banks GDA Gwadar QESCO Abdul Aziz Ugaili

Comments

1000 characters

Banks, shops reopened in Gwadar, chief secretary told

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Read more stories