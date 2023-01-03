AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt keenly monitoring Covid-19 resurgence threat: NDMA chairman

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The government is closely monitoring the threat of the Covid-19 resurgence by adopting all possible measures including surveillance of indoor travellers and raising public awareness for which guidelines to all the concerned departments have been issued.

This was stated by Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), here on Monday, while presiding over a meeting with the team of the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on the Covid-19 situation and surveillance mechanisms at airports in the wake of the threat posed by the new BF.7 Omicron variant of the deadly virus.

The meeting was informed that the government had already issued instructions to the authorities concerned to ensure mass public awareness on the surge of Covid-19 variant especially ensure surveillance of travellers to avoid any risk of infection.

Briefing the panel, the NIH officials said that in the past 24 hours, a total 12 Covid-19 cases were reported in Pakistan by conducting 3,062 tests countrywide reflecting a positivity ratio of 0.39 percent.

No coronavirus death was reported in the past 24 hours, while at present, 11 patients are in critical condition. Pakistan since the start of the global pandemic has reported a total 1.58 million cases and 30,636 Covid-19 deaths.

The NIH showed detailed statistics on the Covid-19 Management and Vaccination Administration Data in Pakistan. It was briefed that Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests of inbound passengers have been conducted at all airports of the country as per policy in vogue. The NIH officials told the forum that vaccination and screening tests of pedestrians are being executed at the Torkham border on a daily basis. The CAA informed that an efficient system with a proper management team was fully functional at airports to remain vigilant and related logistic arrangements had been made to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19. The NDMA chairman expressed confidence in the country’s anti-covid-19 strategies and national preparedness regime.

However, he instructed the NIH to issue precautionary advisories for educational institutes, social gatherings, and communities and conduct weekly media briefings to sensitize the public and stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NDMA CAA COVID 19

Comments

1000 characters

Govt keenly monitoring Covid-19 resurgence threat: NDMA chairman

PM-led NSC links national security to economic security

Petroleum levy on HSD hiked

Senate panel questions govt’s ‘seriousness’ about power sector

Taliban govt issued stern warning

GST or duty on imported DAP fertilizer: Body to analyse proposal of industry

Redress grievances of provinces, Nepra asks NTDC

‘Expose govt’s failures’, IK asks spokespersons

Anger in Russia as scores of troops killed in one of war’s deadliest strikes

LG polls in Islamabad: ECP’s plea seeking suspension of IHC single bench’s verdict dismissed

SRB collects record revenue of Rs17.6bn in December

Read more stories