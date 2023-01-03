Polling for vacant seat on 25th: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Monday that polling on a seat which had fallen vacant due to the resignation of former member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda would be held on January 25 in Sindh Assembly building.

It said that the public notice for inviting nomination papers by the candidates would be issued on January 4, adding the nomination papers could be filed from January 5 to January 7, while names of nominated candidates would be published on January 9.

The scrutiny of papers would be done on January 12, while appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers could be filed till January 14, it added.

The election tribunal would hear the appeals till January 18 while the revised list of the candidates would be published on January 19 and the last date of withdrawal of the candidature was January 20, the ECP said.

