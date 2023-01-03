KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 02, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
293,752,946 188,320,257 8,229,004,517 4,866,310,996
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 383,969,501 (498,909,079) (114,939,577)
Local Individuals 6,393,050,780 (6,677,651,707) -284,600,926
Local Corporates 3,523,044,967 (3,123,504,462) 399,540,503
