Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 02, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,815.90
High: 41,030.92
Low: 40,352.02
Net Change: 395.45
Volume (000): 107,600
Value (000): 5,715,618
Makt Cap (000) 1,537,423,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,575.86
NET CH (-) 16.10
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,872.14
NET CH (-) 59.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,125.89
NET CH (+) 141.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,434.48
NET CH (-) 50.25
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,972.32
NET CH (+) 97.16
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,265.18
NET CH (+) 19.38
------------------------------------
As on: 02-January -2023
====================================
