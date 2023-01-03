KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 02, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,815.90 High: 41,030.92 Low: 40,352.02 Net Change: 395.45 Volume (000): 107,600 Value (000): 5,715,618 Makt Cap (000) 1,537,423,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,575.86 NET CH (-) 16.10 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,872.14 NET CH (-) 59.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,125.89 NET CH (+) 141.69 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,434.48 NET CH (-) 50.25 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,972.32 NET CH (+) 97.16 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,265.18 NET CH (+) 19.38 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-January -2023 ====================================

