AGL 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (15.17%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
AVN 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
EFERT 76.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
FCCL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
FFL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.32%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.97%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.78%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.1%)
OGDC 79.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
PAEL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.02%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.59%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.35%)
TRG 110.59 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (2.87%)
UNITY 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
WAVES 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,772 Increased By 351.7 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,005 Increased By 169 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 begins 2023 with nearly 600-point gain

  • Index crosses 41,000 mark with banking and energy sectors leading the charge
BR Web Desk Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 02:00pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) began 2023 on a positive note as the KSE-100 Index rose nearly 600 points owing to renewed optimism during intra-day trading.

Buying spell gripped the market from the initial hour and lifted the KSE-100 Index past the 41,000-point mark.

At around 1:55pm, the KSE-100 Index was up 582.46 points or 1.44% to hover around 41,002.91 points.

The market had also closed 2022 on a strong note as the final session saw the benchmark index rise 673.09 points or 1.69% to help it close at 40,420.45.

The rally on Monday was led by energy sector scrips as the market expects the government to announce several measures to curtail circular debt.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Petroleum and Finance Divisions to prepare a master plan to reduce circular debt of the gas sector by 70% from existing Rs1.6 trillion to Rs500 billon.

Subsequently, the government of Pakistan formed a body to focus on curbing the ballooning problem.

Speaking to Business Recorder on Monday, Ismail Iqbal Securities Head of Research Fahad Rauf said according to historic data, January is usually the best month of the year because companies allocate fresh capital for investment in the market.

“Moreover, holiday season has just ended and investors are back to the equity market,” he said. “Energy related stocks posted a rally because investors expect the government to take measures to reduce the circular debt.”

This is an intra-day update

Shehbaz Sharif PSX KSE100 index KSE Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif kse-100 PM Shehbaz 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: KSE-100 begins 2023 with nearly 600-point gain

Tweets case: IHC approves Azam Swati’s bail

Second round of National Security Committee meeting commences

Pakistan Refinery commences operations after 20-day shutdown

Import restrictions: Pakistan’s industrial pumps manufacturer temporarily shuts operations

Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank raids, Palestinians say

Taliban seeks economic self-sufficiency and foreign investment for Afghanistan

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

World Bank urged to help restructure FIIP

Read more stories