Intra-day update: KSE-100 begins 2023 with nearly 600-point gain

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) began 2023 on a positive note as the KSE-100 Index rose nearly 600 points owing to renewed optimism during intra-day trading.

Buying spell gripped the market from the initial hour and lifted the KSE-100 Index past the 41,000-point mark.

At around 1:55pm, the KSE-100 Index was up 582.46 points or 1.44% to hover around 41,002.91 points.

The market had also closed 2022 on a strong note as the final session saw the benchmark index rise 673.09 points or 1.69% to help it close at 40,420.45.

The rally on Monday was led by energy sector scrips as the market expects the government to announce several measures to curtail circular debt.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Petroleum and Finance Divisions to prepare a master plan to reduce circular debt of the gas sector by 70% from existing Rs1.6 trillion to Rs500 billon.

Subsequently, the government of Pakistan formed a body to focus on curbing the ballooning problem.

Speaking to Business Recorder on Monday, Ismail Iqbal Securities Head of Research Fahad Rauf said according to historic data, January is usually the best month of the year because companies allocate fresh capital for investment in the market.

“Moreover, holiday season has just ended and investors are back to the equity market,” he said. “Energy related stocks posted a rally because investors expect the government to take measures to reduce the circular debt.”

