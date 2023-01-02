AGL 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (15.17%)
Second round of National Security Committee meeting commences

  • The first session was held on Friday
BR Web Desk Published 02 Jan, 2023 02:54pm
The second round of the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting started on Monday to discuss issues over security and the economy.

Senior civil and military officials were expected to attend the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The first session was held on Friday and it was decided that the meeting will continue on Monday to further hold discussion on the proposed measures and give final approval with regard to the increasing terrorism across the country.

During the meeting on Friday, the NSC vowed that it will not let anyone sabotage the country's hard-earned peace.

NSC resumes session today

PM Shehbaz said the terrorists would not find a place to hide, adding that the country will continue to advance on terrorism with an iron will and unwavering resoluteness.

"The entire nation is united on one narrative against terrorism and terrorists. Those who challenge Pakistan will get a full-force response," a statement issued after the NSC read.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar briefed members on the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s relationship with the interim government in Kabul.

The committee also paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs against terrorism and collectively prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

