BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023
BR Web Desk Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 08:51am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • No change in prices of petroleum products for next fortnight: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad LG polls: govt, ECP challenge IHC's order

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan will not let anyone sabotage hard-earned peace: NSC

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan to default without IMF tranche: Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • MQM-P threatens to quit coalition govt over delimitations in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • Punjab: PM, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Read here for details.

  • PKR registers losses

Read here for details.

  • KTBA not happy as FBR issues audit notices to taxpayers

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal says next mayor of Karachi will be from PPP

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan claims his ties with Bajwa soured over accountability drive

Read here for details.

  • President refuses to sign UC seat bill, censures govt

Read here for details.

  • SHC dismisses petitions challenging tax on foreign assets

Read here for details.

  • FBR misses Dec target: Rs225bn revenue shortfall

Read here for details.

  • Winter season: domestic consumers bracing for more gas outages

Read here for details.

  • Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Jani Khel, Bannu

Read here for details.

  • EU ban on PIA to be lifted soon: spokesperson

Read here for details.

