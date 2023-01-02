JI sees conspiracy behind bids to unify MQM factions

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the ‘Zardari-Tessori doctrine’ to ‘revive the politics of hate, divide and hooliganism’ in Karachi is bound to fail and the JI will unearth the ‘conspiracy’ behind the attempts to merge various factions and splinter groups of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

He said that his party will announce its future course of action and a ‘Karachi declaration’ at a convention to be held on January 8. The declaration will provide solution to major problems being faced by the Karachiites.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, here on Sunday.

On the occasion, he demanded of the authorities to take all necessary actions in order to ensure free and fair local government elections on January 15, 2023. He said that the JI has continued its political campaign. He added that the JI and ‘mafias’ are directly facing off each other in these elections. He said that the JI will also address the issues of devolution of powers and biased appointments of ROs and DROs.

He said that the JI has initiated a ‘Bano Qabil program’ and under the program the first batch of 10 thousand students have started their respective courses in the field of information technology. He said that the JI at the culmination of the courses will provide guidance and facilitation for job hunt to the successful participants.

He also demanded of the ECP to take action against the PPP leadership for continuously flaunting the ECP order. He alleged that the PPP government in Sindh completely neglected the commission’s letter with directions against political appointments.

He also highlighted the issues ranging from the shortage of water, the K4 water supply project, deteriorating public health sector, the education sector making new lows, the issue of K-Electric and ongoing lawlessness.

He said that only an elected and empowered city mayor would be able to address the burning issues belonging to Karachi and Karachiites.

