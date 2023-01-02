AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Belarusian Sabalenka says Wimbledon ban on players ‘changed nothing’

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Wimbledon’s decision to ban Belarusian players from last year’s tournament “changed nothing”, world number five Aryna Sabalenka said on Sunday as she hoped to return to the grasscourt Grand Slam in 2023 having missed its fans and atmosphere.

Wimbledon organisers banned players from Russia and Belarus last year due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a “special military operation”.

Players from the two countries were blocked from competing in British grasscourt events in the build-up to the major and Sabalenka — who is playing in Adelaide this week before the Australian Open — said politics and sport should not mix.

“This is really terrible because no one supports war - no one,” the 24-year-old Belarusian told Melbourne’s Age newspaper. “The problem is we have to speak loud about that... but why should we scream about that in every corner? It’s not going to help at all.

“I’m just really disappointed sport is somehow in politics. We’re just athletes playing their sport. That’s it. We’re not about politics. If all of us could do something, we would, but we have zero control.

“They banned us from Wimbledon and what did it change? Nothing - they’re still doing this and this is the sad (part) of this situation.” Sabalenka said she was “super disappointed” with Wimbledon’s decision and that she trained in Miami when the Grand Slam took place in June and July.

“I had a great time in Miami, but I really missed the people because the atmosphere at Wimbledon is super amazing. You can feel these people really love tennis there and I really miss them,” Sabalenka said.

“I really hope I’ll play there (in 2023), just because of the people, to feel this atmosphere. But if they’re going to ban us again; I don’t care about Wimbledon’s decision. The only thing I’ll miss is the people.

Australian Open Aryna Sabalenka Belarusian Sabalenka

Comments

1000 characters

Belarusian Sabalenka says Wimbledon ban on players ‘changed nothing’

PM vows to steer country out of economic storm

Punjab: PM, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Imran Khan claims his ties with Bajwa soured over accountability drive

World Bank urged to help restructure FIIP

KTBA not happy as FBR issues audit notices to taxpayers

PKR registers losses

Prisoners’ lists exchanged: Pakistan seeks consular access to missing defence personnel

NSC resumes session today

Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach

Blinken discussed US-China relationship in call with Qin

Read more stories