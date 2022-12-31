AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Haier to host ‘Brand Seminar 2023’ on Jan 4

Published 31 Dec, 2022 08:16pm
Haier is the only IoT ecosystem brand in the world to be named four years in a row as BrandZ’s ‘Most Valuable Global Brands’. For a successive 13 years, Haier has led Euromonitor International’s Global Major Appliances Brand Rankings. Three of the firms owned by the Haier Group are publicly traded, and its subsidiary, Haier Smart Home, is featured on the Fortune Global 500. Seven premium international brands owned by the Haier Group include Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel, AQUA, and Candy.

This year, Haier is back with its most exciting event. Yes, we are referring to the Haier Brand Seminar 2023. At this annual event, Haier showcases its innovative products, its extensive distribution network, and the efforts of its dealers across the nation.

By bringing innovation to life and sharing it with hundreds of thousands of eager consumers in the form of inventive products, this yearly extravaganza celebrates another year of greatness. On the other hand, Haier will celebrate its authorised dealers and distribution networks throughout Pakistan during the seminar to acknowledge and praise their tremendous efforts.

Pakistan has proven to be a disruptive market for Haier with tremendous unrealised potential. As part of its commitment to providing only the best for their customers, the company introduced IoT equipment to transform everyday living into something remarkable and smart.

The Haier Brand Seminar 2023 will be a celebration of technology. Join in on the Haier Live Stream on January 4, 2023.

