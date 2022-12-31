Islamabad LG polls: ECP challenges IHC's order

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) challenged on Saturday the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order to hold local bodies elections on December 31 (today), Aaj News reported.

The appeal will be taken up by the court on Monday.

Meanwhile, the PTI complained that voters had gathered outside polling stations but the election staff was missing.

In a tweet, PTI Chairman said that by not implementing the IHC orders, the commission had proven that it was a “B team of the imported government and its backers”.

“PDM, fearful of the people, is running away from all elections. The right to vote is a fundamental democratic norm and PTI stands committed to it,” he tweeted.

On Friday, a single bench of Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the identical petitions moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Nawaz Awan challenging the ECP’s notification to postpone the local bodies elections in the federal capital which were scheduled to take place on December 31.

IHC directs ECP to hold Islamabad LG polls today

In its short written order, the IHC said that for reasons to be recorded separately, both writ petitions are allowed.

It added; “Consequently, the impugned order dated 27.12.2022 and the impugned notification dated 19.12.2022 are set-aside. The Election Commission of Pakistan is directed to hold the local government elections in the Islamabad Capital Territory as per the schedule already announced i.e. on 31.12.2022.”

“The Federal Government is directed to provide all the assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting the local bodies’ elections as mandated by the Constitution,” said the order.

Govt expresses inability to hold LG polls in Islamabad despite IHC orders

Following the order, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the government was not in a position to hold local government elections in Islamabad on December 31.

"We respect the court's order, but holding the elections is not possible as the arrangements cannot be made in such a short period," the federal minister told the media.

The minister said that due to the security situation in the capital, at least 1,000 polling stations need security, while the election material was still not deployed at the stations.

"This isn't possible in less than 24 hours."