AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Turkish Navy ship conducts naval drills with Navy

Press Release Published 31 Dec, 2022 06:11am
Follow us

KARACHI: Turkish Navy Ship TCG BURGAZADA visited Karachi port and participated in bilateral naval Exercise TURGUTREIS – VII. Earlier, the Turkish ship port called Karachi harbor and was welcomed by senior officers of Pakistan Navy along with officials of Turkiye Consulate.

During stay at port, the Commanding Officer of Turkish Ship called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and matters of mutual interest & bilateral collaboration were discussed.

In port activities, joint professional interactions including planning of bilateral exercise at sea, table top discussions on professional topics, sports & social events including wreath laying at Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam were conducted with an aim to strengthen mutual cooperation and integration between the two navies.

On completion of port visit, PN and Turkish Naval ship participated in bilateral Exercise TURGUTREIS-VII and conducted joint patrolling in North Arabian Sea to further hone the professional skills and enhance interoperability.

The exercise comprised of various naval operations including defence against Asymmetric Attacks, Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS), Air Defence Exercises and Joint Coordinated Patrol.

The visit of Turkish Navy Ship to Pakistan is a manifestation of strong bilateral ties between two countries and the exercise is a testimony of PN resolve towards regional peace and maintenance of order at sea.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

pakistan navy bilateral ties Turkish Navy ship

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish Navy ship conducts naval drills with Navy

Import of 177 items: SBP to maintain cash margin requirements for another 3 months

Imports: Dar rejects ‘flood levy’ proposal

APTMA resents hike in EFS & LTFF

PSO’s circular debt soars to around Rs600bn

Jul-Oct: Fiscal deficit rises 1.5pc of GDP to Rs1.266trn YoY

PTI begins protest against rising inflation

SPI inflation down 0.09pc WoW

PM-led NSC takes stock of grim situation

Oil up by $1/bbl

FBR notifies PSW Evidence of Identity Rules, 2022

Read more stories