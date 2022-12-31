Turkish Navy ship conducts naval drills with Navy

KARACHI: Turkish Navy Ship TCG BURGAZADA visited Karachi port and participated in bilateral naval Exercise TURGUTREIS – VII. Earlier, the Turkish ship port called Karachi harbor and was welcomed by senior officers of Pakistan Navy along with officials of Turkiye Consulate.

During stay at port, the Commanding Officer of Turkish Ship called on Commander Pakistan Fleet and matters of mutual interest & bilateral collaboration were discussed.

In port activities, joint professional interactions including planning of bilateral exercise at sea, table top discussions on professional topics, sports & social events including wreath laying at Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam were conducted with an aim to strengthen mutual cooperation and integration between the two navies.

On completion of port visit, PN and Turkish Naval ship participated in bilateral Exercise TURGUTREIS-VII and conducted joint patrolling in North Arabian Sea to further hone the professional skills and enhance interoperability.

The exercise comprised of various naval operations including defence against Asymmetric Attacks, Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS), Air Defence Exercises and Joint Coordinated Patrol.

The visit of Turkish Navy Ship to Pakistan is a manifestation of strong bilateral ties between two countries and the exercise is a testimony of PN resolve towards regional peace and maintenance of order at sea.

