Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 450 points, powers past 40,000

  • Hovers over 40,200 level after nearly 1.2% gain
BR Web Desk Published 30 Dec, 2022 03:41pm
Positive momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 index registered an increase of over 450 points during intra-day trading on Friday.

At around 3:40pm, the benchmark index was hovering at the 40,218.47 level, up by 471.11 points or 1.19%.

The indices opened in the green zone and continued to gain throughout the session.

Index-heavy oil & gas, automobiles, commercial banks and fertilisers were trading with gains, while pharmaceuticals were in the red zone.

On Thursday, the KSE-100 Index closed at 39,747.36, an increase of 467.93 points or 1.19%.

The improvement on Thursday came on account of institutional financial closing, which is a year-end phenomenon that led to late buying.

On the economic front, during the week ended December 23, 2022, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves recorded a further decline of $294 million to $ 5.822 billion as compared to $6.116 billion on Dec 16, 2022.

The decline was recorded due to external debt repayment.

This is an intra-day update

