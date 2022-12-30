Haq, Sarfaraz frustrate NZ push for victory in first Pakistan Test

KARACHI: Opener Imam-ul-Haq hit a solid half-century to nose Pakistan ahead Friday after New Zealand grabbed two early wickets on the final day of the first Test in Karachi.

Haq (81) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (49) added 81 for the fifth wicket as Pakistan reached 181-4 at lunch, after an extended two-and-a-half hour session because of Friday prayers.

Pakistan now lead by seven runs with six wickets intact and have two sessions to play to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat on home soil.

Resuming on 77-2, Pakistan lost nightwatchman Nauman Ali early, trapped leg-before off spinner Michael Bracewell.

Then skipper Babar Azam – who scored 161 in Pakistan’s first innings of 438 – was out the same way to Ish Sodhi for 14.

Pakistan fight to avoid defeat in first Test after Williamson double ton

At 100-4, Sarfaraz joined Haq as the two negotiated the bowling well on a National Stadium pitch that was taking slow turn and exhibited variable bounce.

Haq, who survived lbw referrals off Sodhi on 58 and 74, cracked seven boundaries and a six in his sixth half-century, while Sarfaraz had six hits to the rope.