AGL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.44%)
ANL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.01%)
AVN 66.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.51%)
BOP 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.83%)
EFERT 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.42%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FNEL 3.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.09%)
GGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
MLCF 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.59%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.85%)
PAEL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.41%)
PIBTL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.25%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.95%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
TPL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
TPLP 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.06%)
TREET 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.05%)
TRG 109.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
UNITY 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (10.93%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 65.5 (1.67%)
BR30 14,076 Increased By 234.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 40,320 Increased By 572.4 (1.44%)
KSE30 14,841 Increased By 223.6 (1.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand weakens ahead of budget, trade balance data

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2022 01:21pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand weakened against the dollar in early trade on Friday, ahead of the November budget and trade balance figures that could give clues on the health of the local economy.

At 0632 GMT, the rand traded at 16.9875 against the dollar, 0.22% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last up 0.1% at 104.08.

South African rand flat as China COVID spike hits risk sentiment

Central bank data earlier on Friday showed South Africa’s private sector credit expanded 8.30% year on year in November, after rising by 9.34% in October.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was higher in early deals, with the yield down 2 basis points to 10.235%.

South Africa’s rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand weakens ahead of budget, trade balance data

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Prime International acquires Eni’s business in Pakistan: Hubco

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

Indian tycoon Adani finalises takeover of broadcaster NDTV

'Not feasible': Another textile company cuts production by 40%

Haq, Sarfaraz frustrate NZ push for victory in first Pakistan Test

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Energy conservation: Presidency shows wedded to sanctity of govt initiative

Read more stories