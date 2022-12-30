AGL 4.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.15%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BOP 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
EFERT 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.05%)
EPCL 42.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.13%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FNEL 3.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.53%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
MLCF 22.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.18%)
OGDC 78.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.69%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.85%)
PIBTL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
PRL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.48%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
TRG 109.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
UNITY 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
WAVES 8.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.33%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,964 Increased By 47 (1.2%)
BR30 13,997 Increased By 155.5 (1.12%)
KSE100 40,101 Increased By 353.9 (0.89%)
KSE30 14,765 Increased By 147.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei ends flat, posts first annual loss in 4 years

Reuters Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 12:19pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index on Friday gave up early gains to end flat ahead of new year holidays, and posted its first yearly loss in four years.

The Nikkei closed flat at 26,094.50, after rising as much as 0.9% earlier in the session driven by overnight gains on Wall Street.

The index dropped 9.4% for the year, its first loss since 2018.

The broader Topix reversed course to end 0.19% lower at 1,891.71, falling 5% for the year, its first loss in four years as well.

“Investors are worried there may be something happening in the US during the holiday.

There are many uncertainties in overseas markets,“ said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Japanese market will reopen on Wednesday after new year holidays.

Fast Retailing, the owner of Uniqlo clothing brand, rose 1.94% and technology investor SoftBank Group gained 0.46%.

Shipping firms rose 1.23% and were the best performers among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo bourse. Staffing agency Recruit Holdings fell 1.56%.

Drug maker Chugai Pharmaceutical fell 1.00%.

Oil explorers dropped 1.33% and were the worst performers among the sub-indexes. Refiners fell 1.02%.

Japan’s Nikkei slips as chip stocks weigh, posts biggest weekly drop since June

Of the Nikkei components, 91 stocks rose and 121 declined, while 13 were flat.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo bourse’s main board was 0.9 billion, compared to the average of 1.19 billion in the past 30 days.

Japanese shares

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei ends flat, posts first annual loss in 4 years

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

Anti-Dumping Act: CPEC Secretariat for retrospective waiver

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Ashfaq Tola gets status of state minister

Read more stories