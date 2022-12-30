Giyan Chand inaugurates prayer hall at Bethany Church

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani inaugurated the prayer hall at Bethany Church in Hur compound area of Hyderabad. The reconstruction scheme of the hall has been completed by the Minorities Affairs Department, Sindh.

Pastor Akram Aleem, Shakeel Sardar, Pastor Javed Bhatti, Salamat Ghani, Munwar Iqbal and other dignitaries of the Christian community were also present in the inauguration ceremony.

Talking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyan Chand Essarani said that Pakistan People's Party believes in serving the people without discrimination. He added that on the special directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh government has envised an impressive plan for the welfare of the minorities. ‘The development and prosperity of Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Parsi communities is part of the manifesto of the Pakistan People's Party.

Essarani said that Sindh non-Muslim Welfare Committee has been formed comprising 30 members to make welfare plans and take decisions on the issues of the minorities and added that Hindu, Sikh, Christian and Parsi communities have been given full representation in the committee.

He said that 165 development schemes have been approved in the recent committee meeting including repair and improvement of facilities at temples, Churches, Gurdwaras and other worship places. The minister vowed to complete as many development schemes as possible at the end of current financial year.

On this occasion, the Christian community of Hur Compound lauded the efforts of Sindh Government of Pakistan People's Party and especially the provincial minister Giyan Chand Essarani for completing the scheme of reconstruction of prayer hall in the church.

