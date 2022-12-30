AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
ANL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
AVN 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.16%)
EFERT 77.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.07%)
EPCL 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FCCL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.62%)
FFL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.54%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.01%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.75%)
LOTCHEM 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
MLCF 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.37%)
OGDC 76.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.27%)
PAEL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.87%)
PIBTL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.9%)
PRL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 109.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.21%)
UNITY 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WAVES 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.14%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,747 Increased By 467.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 14,618 Increased By 156.6 (1.08%)
Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (December 29, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Quetta         Oil            Shipping           27-12-2022
                                                Corpt
B-6/B-7           Seaspan        Disc Load      Ocean Network
                  Osaka          Container      Express            28-12-2022
                                                Pakistan
B-8/B-9           Barrier        Disc Load      Sharaf Shipping
                                 Container      Agency             28-12-2022
                                                Pvt Ltd
B-11/B-12         Clipper        Disc           Pakistan           26-12-2022
                  Palma          Urea           National
                                                Shipping Corpt
B-14/B-15         Libera J       Disc           Waterlink Pakistan
                                 Wheat          (Pvt) Ltd          18-12-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Brave          Disc Wheat     Gac Pakistan       25-12-2022
                  Commander      Flour           (Pvt) Ltd
B-24/B-25         Petro S        Disc Rock      Wma Shipcare
                                 Phosphate      Services
                                                Pvt Ltd            25-12-2022
B-28/B-29         Msc            Disc Load      Msc Agency Pakistan
                  Erminia        Cotainer       (Pvt) Ltd          28-12-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1/Sapt-2     Msc            Disc Load      Msc Agency         29-12-2022
                  Silvana        Container      Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Sapt-3            Xin            Disc Load      Cosco Shiping      28-12-2022
                  Yan Tian       Container      Line Pak Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Seaspan Osaka     29-12-2022     Disc. Load                     Ocean Network
                                 Container                   Express Pakistan
Xin Yan Tian      29-12-2022     Disc. Load                Cosco Shiping Line
                                 Container                        Pak Pvt Ltd
Barrier           29-12-2022     Disc. Load                   Sharaf Shipping
                                 Container                     Agency Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T.Lahore        29-12-2022     D/74000 Crude              Pakistan National
                                  Oil                              Ship.Corpt
Velos Forza       29-12-2022     L/12000 Naphtha                Alpine Marine
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Maliha            29-12-2022     D/4100 Solvent                     Universal
                                                           Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
Clemens           29-12-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Schulte                                                      Express Pakistan
One Henry         29-12-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
 Hudson                                                      Express Pakistan
Cma Cgm           29-12-2022     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
Rabelais                                                   Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Uranus            30-12-2022     D/L Container            International Ports
                                                             & Ships Services
Rdo Fortune       30-12-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag-Lloyd
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Venture Goal      30-12-2022     D/33000 Urea in                Bulk Shipping
                                  Bulk                       Agencies Pvt Ltd
Maroudiao         30-12-2022     D/52883 Canola                Ocean Services
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Ocean Freedom     30-12-2022     L/14, G.Cargo               Project Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Chem Mia          29-12-2022     Tanker                                     -
Tarlan            29-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
Xin Shanghai      29-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              NCC            Soya           Alpine          Dec. 28, 2022
                  Yanbu          bean
MW-2              African        Cement         Global          Dec. 28, 2022
                   Pheasant                     Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Rigel          Palm           Alpine          Dec. 27, 2022
                                  oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              EM             Containers     GAC             Dec. 29, 2022
                  Astoria
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Nave           Mogas          Transmarine     Dec. 28, 2022
                   Andromeda
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Sea            Wheat          Posidon         Dec. 27, 2022
                  Power II
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Clemens
Schulte           Containers     -                              Dec. 29, 2022
MSC
Illinois VII      Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Rigel             Palm oil       Alpine                         Dec. 29, 2022
EM Astoria        Containers     GAC                                        -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
EM Astoria        Containers     GAC                            Dec. 29, 2022
Express
Rome              Containers     Happage Lloyd                              -
Driggen           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
AhtinaCarras      Conal          Ocean                      Waiting for barth
                  Seed            Services
Chrysanthi S      Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Star Piera        Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Ifestos           Canola Seed    Alpine                                     -
Xin Yang          Canola         Ocean Services                             -
Hai               Seed
Sanmar
Songbird          Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Ardmore
Chippewa          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Mega Benefit      Conala         Ocean Services                             -
Star              Conala         Ocean Services                             -
Jeannette         Seed
Ice Energy        Furnace oil    Alpine                                     -
High Sea          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Gion Trader       Palm oi        Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Iris          Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
Desert Harrier    Coal           -
Star Suzanna      Coal           -
=============================================================================

