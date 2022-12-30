KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (December 29, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Quetta Oil Shipping 27-12-2022
Corpt
B-6/B-7 Seaspan Disc Load Ocean Network
Osaka Container Express 28-12-2022
Pakistan
B-8/B-9 Barrier Disc Load Sharaf Shipping
Container Agency 28-12-2022
Pvt Ltd
B-11/B-12 Clipper Disc Pakistan 26-12-2022
Palma Urea National
Shipping Corpt
B-14/B-15 Libera J Disc Waterlink Pakistan
Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 18-12-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21 Brave Disc Wheat Gac Pakistan 25-12-2022
Commander Flour (Pvt) Ltd
B-24/B-25 Petro S Disc Rock Wma Shipcare
Phosphate Services
Pvt Ltd 25-12-2022
B-28/B-29 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency Pakistan
Erminia Cotainer (Pvt) Ltd 28-12-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1/Sapt-2 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 29-12-2022
Silvana Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Sapt-3 Xin Disc Load Cosco Shiping 28-12-2022
Yan Tian Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Seaspan Osaka 29-12-2022 Disc. Load Ocean Network
Container Express Pakistan
Xin Yan Tian 29-12-2022 Disc. Load Cosco Shiping Line
Container Pak Pvt Ltd
Barrier 29-12-2022 Disc. Load Sharaf Shipping
Container Agency Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T.Lahore 29-12-2022 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National
Oil Ship.Corpt
Velos Forza 29-12-2022 L/12000 Naphtha Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Maliha 29-12-2022 D/4100 Solvent Universal
Shipping (Pvt) Ltd
Clemens 29-12-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Schulte Express Pakistan
One Henry 29-12-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Hudson Express Pakistan
Cma Cgm 29-12-2022 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Rabelais Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Uranus 30-12-2022 D/L Container International Ports
& Ships Services
Rdo Fortune 30-12-2022 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Venture Goal 30-12-2022 D/33000 Urea in Bulk Shipping
Bulk Agencies Pvt Ltd
Maroudiao 30-12-2022 D/52883 Canola Ocean Services
(Pvt) Ltd
Ocean Freedom 30-12-2022 L/14, G.Cargo Project Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Chem Mia 29-12-2022 Tanker -
Tarlan 29-12-2022 Container Ship -
Xin Shanghai 29-12-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 NCC Soya Alpine Dec. 28, 2022
Yanbu bean
MW-2 African Cement Global Dec. 28, 2022
Pheasant Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Rigel Palm Alpine Dec. 27, 2022
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT EM Containers GAC Dec. 29, 2022
Astoria
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Nave Mogas Transmarine Dec. 28, 2022
Andromeda
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Sea Wheat Posidon Dec. 27, 2022
Power II
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Clemens
Schulte Containers - Dec. 29, 2022
MSC
Illinois VII Containers MSC Pak -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Rigel Palm oil Alpine Dec. 29, 2022
EM Astoria Containers GAC -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
EM Astoria Containers GAC Dec. 29, 2022
Express
Rome Containers Happage Lloyd -
Driggen Palm oil Alpine -
AhtinaCarras Conal Ocean Waiting for barth
Seed Services
Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind -
Star Piera Soyabean East Wind -
Ifestos Canola Seed Alpine -
Xin Yang Canola Ocean Services -
Hai Seed
Sanmar
Songbird Gas oil Alpine -
Ardmore
Chippewa Palm oil Alpine -
Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services -
Star Conala Ocean Services -
Jeannette Seed
Ice Energy Furnace oil Alpine -
High Sea Palm oil Alpine -
Gion Trader Palm oi Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Iris Containers MSC Pak -
Desert Harrier Coal -
Star Suzanna Coal -
=============================================================================
