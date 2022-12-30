Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (December 29, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Quetta Oil Shipping 27-12-2022 Corpt B-6/B-7 Seaspan Disc Load Ocean Network Osaka Container Express 28-12-2022 Pakistan B-8/B-9 Barrier Disc Load Sharaf Shipping Container Agency 28-12-2022 Pvt Ltd B-11/B-12 Clipper Disc Pakistan 26-12-2022 Palma Urea National Shipping Corpt B-14/B-15 Libera J Disc Waterlink Pakistan Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 18-12-2022 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Brave Disc Wheat Gac Pakistan 25-12-2022 Commander Flour (Pvt) Ltd B-24/B-25 Petro S Disc Rock Wma Shipcare Phosphate Services Pvt Ltd 25-12-2022 B-28/B-29 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency Pakistan Erminia Cotainer (Pvt) Ltd 28-12-2022 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1/Sapt-2 Msc Disc Load Msc Agency 29-12-2022 Silvana Container Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Sapt-3 Xin Disc Load Cosco Shiping 28-12-2022 Yan Tian Container Line Pak Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Seaspan Osaka 29-12-2022 Disc. Load Ocean Network Container Express Pakistan Xin Yan Tian 29-12-2022 Disc. Load Cosco Shiping Line Container Pak Pvt Ltd Barrier 29-12-2022 Disc. Load Sharaf Shipping Container Agency Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T.Lahore 29-12-2022 D/74000 Crude Pakistan National Oil Ship.Corpt Velos Forza 29-12-2022 L/12000 Naphtha Alpine Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd Maliha 29-12-2022 D/4100 Solvent Universal Shipping (Pvt) Ltd Clemens 29-12-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Schulte Express Pakistan One Henry 29-12-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Hudson Express Pakistan Cma Cgm 29-12-2022 D/L Container Cma Cgm Rabelais Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Uranus 30-12-2022 D/L Container International Ports & Ships Services Rdo Fortune 30-12-2022 D/L Container Hapag-Lloyd Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Venture Goal 30-12-2022 D/33000 Urea in Bulk Shipping Bulk Agencies Pvt Ltd Maroudiao 30-12-2022 D/52883 Canola Ocean Services (Pvt) Ltd Ocean Freedom 30-12-2022 L/14, G.Cargo Project Shipping ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Chem Mia 29-12-2022 Tanker - Tarlan 29-12-2022 Container Ship - Xin Shanghai 29-12-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 NCC Soya Alpine Dec. 28, 2022 Yanbu bean MW-2 African Cement Global Dec. 28, 2022 Pheasant Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Rigel Palm Alpine Dec. 27, 2022 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT EM Containers GAC Dec. 29, 2022 Astoria ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Nave Mogas Transmarine Dec. 28, 2022 Andromeda ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Sea Wheat Posidon Dec. 27, 2022 Power II ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Clemens Schulte Containers - Dec. 29, 2022 MSC Illinois VII Containers MSC Pak - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Rigel Palm oil Alpine Dec. 29, 2022 EM Astoria Containers GAC - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= EM Astoria Containers GAC Dec. 29, 2022 Express Rome Containers Happage Lloyd - Driggen Palm oil Alpine - AhtinaCarras Conal Ocean Waiting for barth Seed Services Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind - Star Piera Soyabean East Wind - Ifestos Canola Seed Alpine - Xin Yang Canola Ocean Services - Hai Seed Sanmar Songbird Gas oil Alpine - Ardmore Chippewa Palm oil Alpine - Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services - Star Conala Ocean Services - Jeannette Seed Ice Energy Furnace oil Alpine - High Sea Palm oil Alpine - Gion Trader Palm oi Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Iris Containers MSC Pak - Desert Harrier Coal - Star Suzanna Coal - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022