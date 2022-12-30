KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (December 29, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
314,791,998 256,680,366 8,697,085,248 6,949,024,865
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 410,647,286 (1,985,069,091) (1,574,421,804)
Local Individuals 5,661,235,414 (5,669,799,771) (8,564,357)
Local Corporates 6,430,987,885 (4,848,001,723) 1,582,986,161
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments