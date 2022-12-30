KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 29, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,747.36 High: 39,747.36 Low: 39,207.21 Net Change: 467.93 Volume (000): 166,554 Value (000): 6,265,586 Makt Cap (000) 1,497,169,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,480.58 NET CH (+) 91.68 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,896.32 NET CH (+) 127.04 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,794.35 NET CH (+) 5.67 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,384.52 NET CH (+) 49.59 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,785.36 NET CH (+) 27.56 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,223.99 NET CH (+) 98.24 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-December-2022 ====================================

