BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (December 29, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,747.36
High: 39,747.36
Low: 39,207.21
Net Change: 467.93
Volume (000): 166,554
Value (000): 6,265,586
Makt Cap (000) 1,497,169,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,480.58
NET CH (+) 91.68
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,896.32
NET CH (+) 127.04
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,794.35
NET CH (+) 5.67
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,384.52
NET CH (+) 49.59
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,785.36
NET CH (+) 27.56
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,223.99
NET CH (+) 98.24
------------------------------------
As on: 29-December-2022
====================================
