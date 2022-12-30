Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Dawood Lawrencepur 20.01.2023 14.01.2023 to
Limited 03.00.P.M 20.01.2023
EOGM
Mehran Sugar
Mills Ltd 30.09.2022 12.5% (B) 289.157 5.33 27.01.2023 21.01.2023 to
Year Ended 04.30.P.M. 27.01.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
