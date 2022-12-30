KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Dawood Lawrencepur 20.01.2023 14.01.2023 to Limited 03.00.P.M 20.01.2023 EOGM Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2022 12.5% (B) 289.157 5.33 27.01.2023 21.01.2023 to Year Ended 04.30.P.M. 27.01.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

