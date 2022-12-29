Actor and model Rubya Chaudhry ties the knot

Actor and model Rubya Chaudhry announced her marriage to Umair Dar, a music producer, on Wednesday.

In a post on Instagram, Chaudhry was seen wearing a red and green patterned sari. She paired the outfit with gold jewellery to finish the look. Dar was dressed in a black Shalwar Kameez, with a white shawl.

The actor wrote a long note to share the news with her fans and fellow actors:

"Alhamdulillah! The bride and groom have found the perfect picture that doesn't give away much of their private lives, but just enough to share their joy with everyone. Finally, we have the opportunity to announce our marriage. Remember us in your prayers," wrote Chaudhry.

Following the announcement, fellow celebrities and well-wishers joined in to congratulate the happy couple.

Models Sunita Marshall, Aamna Ilyas and Rabia Butt along with musicians Natasha Baig, Ali Gul Pir all sent their love.

Photo: Instagram @rubyachaudhry

Chaudhry was previously married to musician Mekaal Hasan in 2016. However, they announced their separation just a few months after.