AGL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.27%)
ANL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
AVN 66.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
EFERT 76.99 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.72%)
EPCL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.8%)
FFL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
FLYNG 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
GGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.33%)
LOTCHEM 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.04%)
MLCF 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.62%)
OGDC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.06%)
PAEL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.19%)
PIBTL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.95%)
PRL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.61%)
TPLP 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
TREET 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
TRG 109.60 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WAVES 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 3,917 Increased By 47.2 (1.22%)
BR30 13,841 Increased By 190.5 (1.4%)
KSE100 39,697 Increased By 417.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 14,589 Increased By 127.9 (0.88%)
FTSE 100 falls as consumer, commodity stocks drag on China COVID worries

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2022 02:47pm
UK’s FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, with energy and consumer stocks leading declines, as optimism over China’s reopening fizzled out in the face of surging COVID-19 cases in the world’s second largest economy.

The blue-chip index, down 0.4%, will post its biggest single day drop in two weeks if losses hold.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 lost 0.3%. Commodity prices broadly fell as surging COVID cases in China dimmed hopes of a recovery in fuel demand for the world’s largest crude oil importer even as it began dismantling strict COVID curbs.

“The UK has a lot of commodity exporting companies, so they are really influenced by the outlook for China,” said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth.

Higher commodity prices and a weaker sterling have helped the FTSE 100 outperform its European and US peers this year, with the former rising 0.9% while Europe’s STOXX 600 has lost 12.4% and the US S&P 500 has shed 20.6%.

However, the risk of a recession, soaring inflation, a series of interest rate hikes and political instability have all weighed down the UK midcap index, which has lost 19.9% this year.

“The consumers have to deal with higher energy bills, mortgage and food costs and Bank of England has been hiking rates, that is going to have an impact on the job market at some point,” added Armstrong.

China-exposed miners, banks push UK’s FTSE 100 higher

The Bank of England (BoE) opted for a smaller rate hike in December than previous meetings, although the central bank said more rate increases will be needed to help bring inflation down to target.

Oil majors BP and Shell lost 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively, on Thursday as crude prices fell more than 2%.

Consumer stocks such Unilever and British American Tobacco weighed on the FTSE 100, slipping nearly 1%.

