Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.08% during trading on Thursday.

At around 11:20am, the rupee was being quoted at 226.19, an appreciation of Re0.18, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated against the US dollar for the seventh straight session to settle at 226.37 after a decline of Re0.22 or 0.1%.

Economists have expressed concern over the widening gap between inter-bank and open market exchange rates, attributing it to the prevailing political uncertainty as well as unchecked dollar smuggling to Afghanistan.

Earlier, former finance minister Dr Hafeez Pasha urged the government to review its trade agreement with Afghanistan as the rupee was being used to purchase dollars; and emphasised that the International Monetary Fund programme should be brought back on track at the earliest.

Internationally, the dollar steadied on Thursday after riding long-end U.S. Treasury yields higher overnight, as initial optimism over China's reopening fizzled.

The uncertainty over the global economic outlook, along with mounting worries about a recession in the US, saw the two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, slip overnight. It last stood at 4.3512%.

Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury last stood at 3.8656%, after rising to a more than one-month high of 3.8920% overnight.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was firm at 104.28.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dipped on Thursday as surging COVID-19 cases in China dimmed hopes of a recovery in fuel demand for the world's largest crude oil importer.

This is an intra-day update