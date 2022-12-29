AGL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
ANL 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 66.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.7%)
EFERT 75.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.63%)
EPCL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.76%)
FLYNG 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.28%)
GGGL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.27%)
GGL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUMNL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.33%)
OGDC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.32%)
PAEL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PRL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
TELE 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
TPL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.48%)
TPLP 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
TRG 109.14 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.68%)
UNITY 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 3,879 Increased By 9.6 (0.25%)
BR30 13,706 Increased By 54.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 39,310 Increased By 31 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,497 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo markets end lower

AFP Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 12:20pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo shares ended lower on Thursday, after falls on Wall Street, with investors taking to the sidelines and avoiding risk ahead of New Year holidays.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.94 percent, or 246.83 points, to end at 26,093.67, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.72 percent, or 13.75 points, to 1,895.27.

The dollar fetched 133.62 yen, against 134.39 yen on Wednesday in New York.

Trade was thin on the Japanese market, where investors “squared positions” to minimise risks from “any surprise event that might happen during the four-day year-end holiday season”, Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, told AFP.

Globally, investors remained leery of China’s economic reopening, with the United States and Italy announcing mandatory Covid-19 testing for travellers from the world’s second-largest economy.

Beijing’s sudden abandonment of tough measures to contain the coronavirus is “providing markets with an inflation headache”, said analyst Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

Japan’s Nikkei slips as chip stocks weigh, posts biggest weekly drop since June

With “little to no visibility into the state of the nation’s outbreak, health officials in other countries fear an upsurge in cases tied to Chinese travellers, who are now unshackled to fly around the globe”, Innes added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group dropped 1.62 percent to 5,618 yen, Sony Group was down 0.63 percent to 10,115 yen and Toyota lost 0.10 percent to 1,817 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 2.97 percent to 79,000 yen.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo markets end lower

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Energy saving plan: Cabinet to expedite consultations with stakeholders

$15.722bn newpacts signed: Country received $16.974bn foreign assistance: EAD

FBR reduces duty on import of agri tractors

Oil dips as China COVID spike dampens demand outlook

Melbourne looks into hosting India v Pakistan Test

Gwadar Free Zone: Govt seeks exact power demand figures from COPHCL

Dar addresses ebbing investor confidence

Cigarette manufacturing sector: PM seeks elimination of tax evasion culture

Boat engines for 3,291 Gwadar fishermen: Cabinet approves disbursement of Rs823m to GPA

Read more stories