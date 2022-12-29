Branchless banking: simmering down

While the SBP’s recently-released statistics on digital payments struck an optimistic note for electronic banking and e-commerce transactions, it appears that growth in the branchless banking (BB) space has petered out. At the end of the Jul-Sep 2022 quarter, there were some 43 million ‘active’ BB accounts (or m-wallets) in the system, which was about the same level in the previous quarter as well as in the year-ago period. The latest number is also lower than the peak of 46 million last seen in the Apr-Jun 2021 quarter.

The total number of m-wallets crossed the 90 million mark by the end of September 2022, but the share of ‘active accounts’ in that large number was only 48 percent. That activity level was lower than the 57 percent share of active accounts seen a year ago in September 2021. ‘Active’ accounts have previously been defined by the SBP as those accounts that were either opened in the past 180 days or performed at least one transaction in the past 180 days. Even going by such a lax definition, over half of m-wallets are inactive!

Meanwhile, the BB transaction mix showed some vitality in the yearly analysis. During Jul-Sep 2022 period, the volume of BB transactions grew by 19 percent year-on-year, to reach the sum of 733 million. The value growth registered more than double that level at 39 percent year-on-year, to channel Rs3.17 trillion through the BB system in the quarter under review. Excluding the BB agents’ own internal transactions, the customers’ BB transactions averaged Rs3,326 in the period, up 15 percent year-on-year.

Both the BB delivery channels of m-wallets and over-the-counter (OTC) transactions have been a source of growth. During the Jul-Sep 2022 quarter, year-on-year volume growth was 20 percent for m-wallets and 7 percent for OTC. Even higher was year-on-year value growth: 49 percent for m-wallets and 37 percent for OTC. Volume growth has visibly reduced for both channels on a quarterly basis, while value growth continues, as folks send, pay or transfer more funds to account for high double-digit inflation.

Overall, in 9MCY22, the BB volume jumped by a fifth to 2.17 billion transactions, with the value gain almost double that level (40 percent YoY), to reach Rs8.94 trillion. In the quarterly analysis, volume and value growth have cooled since Apr-Jun 2021. Sequential growth has further slowed this year, as inflation, farming-sector losses, and industrial unemployment may have affected payments and transfers made via this channel, especially among low-income customers. Let’s see what the final quarter holds.