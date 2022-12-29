Vawda submits resignation to Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Former PTI minister Faisal Vawda on Wednesday submitted his resignation to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s ruling in his disqualification case. “Muhammad Faisal Vawda, member Senate of Pakistan, has resigned from his seat by writing under his hand in-person before the Chairman Senate.

The chairman Senate has been pleased to accept the resignation and consequently his seat has become vacant in terms of clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with effect from 28th Dec, 2022,” said a notification of the Senate Secretariat.

