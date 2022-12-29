AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
New unit at KMTH to provide artificial limbs to deserving persons

Press Release Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
FAISALABAD: Artificial Limbs & Rehabilitation Centre (ALRC) has been established in Khadija Mahmood Trust Hospital (KMTH) to provide latest artificial limbs to the deserving persons free of cost.

Dr. Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Chairman KMTH formally inaugurated this centre.

Appreciating the free services of the renowned orthopedic surgeons Dr. Waheed Akbar from USA and Dr. Amjad Gulzar Sheikh from the UK for this centre, he said that ALRC is a joint project of AANN trust and under this project state-of-the-art facilities would be offered to provide free artificial limbs to the deserving individuals along with technology transfer.

Dr. Khurram said that this hospital has been established for the welfare and betterment of the have-nots and these renowned orthopedic surgeons would provide their services free of cost. He appreciated the commitment of the surgeons and said that they would also introduce modern technology to fabricate artificial limbs to the needy persons. He said that generally artificial limbs cost Rs. 10-12 lakhs but with this technology its cost could be trimmed to the minimum. He said that artificial limbs are already being produced in Pakistan but this centre would use the latest technology to manufacture person’s specific limbs according to the nature of his deformity in addition to the replacement of knee etc with minimum cost.

He also appreciated the devotion of Dr. Waheed and Dr. Amjad Sheikh and said that they are globally acclaimed orthopedic surgeons but they would provide their services free of cost. He said that the limb produced in this centre would help the cripples to lead a normal life.

Dr. Khurram Tariq said that initially our focus was on the treatment side but now we would give due priority to the prevention and in this connection, vaccination would also be started.

