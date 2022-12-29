KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (December 28, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
387,697,294 279,929,275 11,610,933,002 8,577,122,649
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 634,047,157 (2,306,870,095) (1,672,822,937)
Local Individuals 7,230,446,229 (8,274,578,880) -1,044,132,651
Local Corporates 9,452,985,170 (6,736,029,581) 2,716,955,588
