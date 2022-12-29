Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Panther Tyres Ltd. 28-12-2022 16:00 Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 28-12-2022 11:00 Progressive Insurance Company Limited 28-12-2022 11:00 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited 28-12-2022 14:00 Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited 28-12-2022 14:00 Faysal Bank Limited 29-12-2022 11:00 Tariq Corporation Limited 29-12-2022 10:00 SME Leasing Limited 29-12-2022 12:00 Mitchell's Fruit Farms Limited 29-12-2022 11:30 Mehran Sugar Mills Limited 29-12-2022 11:30 Dewan Sugar Mills Limited 29-12-2022 15:30 Askari General Insurance Company Limited 29-12-2022 11:30 Asia Insurance Company Limited 29-12-2022 14:30 The Bank of Khyber 29-12-2022 10:00 Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited 30-12-2022 12:00 Service Industries Limited 30-12-2022 10:00 Adam Sugar Mills Limited 30-12-2022 11:30 Noon Sugar Mills Limited 30-12-2022 11:00 Huffaz Seamless Pipe Industries Limited 31-12-2022 15:00 Nazir Cotton Mills Limited 31-12-2022 10:00 Quetta Textile Mills Limited 31-12-2022 11:00 Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited 31-12-2022 12:30 K-Electric Limited 2-Jan-23 11:00 The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd. 2-Jan-23 10:00 The Premier Sugar Mills 3-Jan-23 11:30 Chashma Sugar Mills Limited 3-Jan-23 11:00 Chenab Limited 3-Jan-23 11:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 24-Feb-23 14:30 =========================================================

