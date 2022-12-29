Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Panther Tyres Ltd. 28-12-2022 16:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 28-12-2022 11:00
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited 28-12-2022 11:00
Sui Southern Gas Company
Limited 28-12-2022 14:00
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited 28-12-2022 14:00
Faysal Bank Limited 29-12-2022 11:00
Tariq Corporation Limited 29-12-2022 10:00
SME Leasing Limited 29-12-2022 12:00
Mitchell's Fruit Farms Limited 29-12-2022 11:30
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited 29-12-2022 11:30
Dewan Sugar Mills Limited 29-12-2022 15:30
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited 29-12-2022 11:30
Asia Insurance Company Limited 29-12-2022 14:30
The Bank of Khyber 29-12-2022 10:00
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited 30-12-2022 12:00
Service Industries Limited 30-12-2022 10:00
Adam Sugar Mills Limited 30-12-2022 11:30
Noon Sugar Mills Limited 30-12-2022 11:00
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited 31-12-2022 15:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited 31-12-2022 10:00
Quetta Textile Mills Limited 31-12-2022 11:00
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited 31-12-2022 12:30
K-Electric Limited 2-Jan-23 11:00
The Pakistan General
Insurance Co. Ltd. 2-Jan-23 10:00
The Premier Sugar Mills 3-Jan-23 11:30
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited 3-Jan-23 11:00
Chenab Limited 3-Jan-23 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 24-Feb-23 14:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments