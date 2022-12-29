AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Panther Tyres Ltd.                    28-12-2022    16:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited      28-12-2022    11:00
Progressive Insurance
Company Limited                       28-12-2022    11:00
Sui Southern Gas Company
Limited                               28-12-2022    14:00
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited          28-12-2022    14:00
Faysal Bank Limited                   29-12-2022    11:00
Tariq Corporation Limited             29-12-2022    10:00
SME Leasing Limited                   29-12-2022    12:00
Mitchell's Fruit Farms Limited        29-12-2022    11:30
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited            29-12-2022    11:30
Dewan Sugar Mills Limited             29-12-2022    15:30
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited                       29-12-2022    11:30
Asia Insurance Company Limited        29-12-2022    14:30
The Bank of Khyber                    29-12-2022    10:00
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited           30-12-2022    12:00
Service Industries Limited            30-12-2022    10:00
Adam Sugar Mills Limited              30-12-2022    11:30
Noon Sugar Mills Limited              30-12-2022    11:00
Huffaz Seamless Pipe
Industries Limited                    31-12-2022    15:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited            31-12-2022    10:00
Quetta Textile Mills Limited          31-12-2022    11:00
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited           31-12-2022    12:30
K-Electric Limited                      2-Jan-23    11:00
The Pakistan General
 Insurance Co. Ltd.                     2-Jan-23    10:00
The Premier Sugar Mills                 3-Jan-23    11:30
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited             3-Jan-23    11:00
Chenab Limited                          3-Jan-23    11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited        24-Feb-23    14:30
=========================================================

