AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.46%)
EPCL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.05%)
FCCL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
FFL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.6%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
FNEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
GGGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.95%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.79%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.88%)
MLCF 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.71%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
PAEL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
TPL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.52%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
TREET 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.89%)
TRG 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.99%)
UNITY 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
WAVES 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,282 Decreased By -520.9 (-1.31%)
KSE30 14,440 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares edge up as investors assess China reopening

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2022 02:30pm
Follow us

European shares inched up on Wednesday, with UK’s FTSE 100 outpacing peers after a long Christmas holiday weekend as investors assessed Beijing’s steps towards reopening its COVID-battered economy.

The region-wide STOXX 600 was up 0.3% by 8:09 GMT, while the FTSE 100 gained 0.9% as commodity-linked and China-exposed stocks gained.

The UK market was closed for holidays since its half-day trading on Friday.

Miners jumped in early trading as copper prices rallied on hopes of a demand recovery in the world’s second-largest economy after China further eased its stringent COVID curbs on Monday.

China-exposed luxury firms extended gains, with LVMH , Kering and Richemont rising between 0.3% and 0.5%.

London-listed financials exposed to China such as insurer Prudential and HSBC added 2% and 1.3%, respectively.

European shares rise on China optimism

Ireland stock market, which was also closed since its half-day trading on Friday, rose with the ISEQ gaining 0.6%.

Traders and analysts said thin trading volumes also influenced market moves.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares edge up as investors assess China reopening

Dar admits Pakistan in 'tight spot' but 'no chance of default'

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Power sector receivables cross Rs2.5trn mark

Nishat Chunian to partially shut down operations after one month

Oil prices fall on worries about China COVID surge, global recession

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Jobs for Emiratis: UAE pushes work for own citizens

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Lucky Williamson drives New Zealand to 353-4 against Pakistan

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Read more stories