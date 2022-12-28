AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.46%)
EPCL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.05%)
FCCL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
FFL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.6%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
FNEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
GGGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.95%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.79%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.88%)
MLCF 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.71%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
PAEL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
TPL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.52%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
TREET 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.89%)
TRG 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.99%)
UNITY 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
WAVES 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,282 Decreased By -520.9 (-1.31%)
KSE30 14,440 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.61%)
KSE-100 falls over 750 points as economic uncertainty weighs on investors’ mind

  • Delay in the resumption of IMF programme dents sentiment
BR Web Desk Published December 28, 2022 Updated December 28, 2022 03:03pm
Investor sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to stay weak on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index tumbled over 750 points during intra-day trading, amid delay in the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

By 3:02PM, the KSE-100 Index was down 758.21 points or 1.9% at 39,044.7 points.

KSE-100 falls 0.88% due to low investor confidence

Speaking to Business Recorder, Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at the Pak-Kuwait Investment Company, said uncertainty with regard to the resumption of IMF programme was hammering the equity market. He was of the view that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s video address to PSX investors on Wednesday should have lifted the market upward.

Echoing his views, Arif Habib Limited (AHL) Head of Research Tahir Abbas said the government’s delay in accepting the conditions laid down by IMF will make it difficult for Pakistan to secure the next tranche of funding from the global lender.

In his video address to investors, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reiterated that “there is no chance that Pakistan will default”, but admitted the country’s economy remained in a “tight spot”.

“Conditions are tight, but Pakistan will move forward. Pakistan will not default,” he said. “I admit that we do not enjoy the same level of foreign exchange reserves ($24 billion) we left back in 2016. But that is not the government’s fault, the fault is in the system and we must ensure that every stakeholder takes part in carrying the country forward.”

Dar stressed that the country’s business leaders should participate in curbing the ongoing “negative propaganda” pertaining to Pakistan’s economy.

On the economic front, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced to roll back the restrictions that it placed on imports from January 2, 2023. The limitations were imposed by the central bank earlier during the year.

This is an intra-day update

