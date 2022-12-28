AGL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
ANL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
AVN 66.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 74.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.85%)
EPCL 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.83%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
FNEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.52%)
GGGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.67%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.75%)
MLCF 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
OGDC 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.26%)
PAEL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
PRL 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
TPLP 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.34%)
TREET 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
TRG 109.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.24%)
UNITY 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
WAVES 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
BR100 3,879 Decreased By -42.8 (-1.09%)
BR30 13,670 Decreased By -246.3 (-1.77%)
KSE100 39,355 Decreased By -447.8 (-1.13%)
KSE30 14,493 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Latham’s hundred guides New Zealand to 245-2 against Pakistan

AFP Published 28 Dec, 2022 12:43pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KARACHI: Tom Latham cracked a brilliant century Wednesday while fellow-opener Devon Conway missed out on one of his own by eight runs as New Zealand replied strongly to Pakistan on the third day of the first Test in Karachi.

Latham’s 13th hundred – the most by a New Zealand opener – took the visitors to 245-2 at lunch in reply to Pakistan’s first-innings total of 438.

The tourists now trail by 193 runs.

Kane Williamson, having overturned a leg-before decision against him, was unbeaten on 19, and Henry Nicholls on 10 after New Zealand resumed at 165 without loss.

Latham swept spinner Abrar Ahmed for a single to reach three figures, eclipsing John Wright’s 12 centuries as an opener for New Zealand.

New Zealand foil Pakistan after Salman’s hundred in first Test

He was finally dismissed for 113 after miscuing a reverse sweep and was caught in the slip.

Latham hit ten boundaries in his 288-minute knock.

Latham and Conway put on 183 for the first wicket, beating the New Zealand record against Pakistan of 181 set by openers Mark Richardson and Matthew Bell at Hamilton in 2001.

Conway was trapped leg before by spinner Nauman Ali for 92 after striking 14 boundaries in his fifth Test half-century.

The Pakistan camp has been hit by viral flu with neither skipper Babar Azam nor Agha Salman taking the field in Wednesday’s first session.

Babar Azam Sarfaraz Ahmed Devon Conway Tom Latham Abrar Ahmed PAKISTAN VS NEA ZEALAND TEST

Comments

1000 characters

Latham’s hundred guides New Zealand to 245-2 against Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Power sector receivables cross Rs2.5trn mark

Oil prices inch higher on China demand optimism

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Jobs for Emiratis: UAE pushes work for own citizens

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Read more stories