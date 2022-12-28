AGL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 11:47am
Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.07% during trading on Wednesday.

At around 11:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 225.99, an appreciation of Re0.16, during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated against the US dollar, to settle at 226.15 after a decline of Re0.33 or 0.15%.

Market experts and currency dealers have attributed volatility in the currency to the rise in the smuggling of US dollars to neighbouring countries, which is also driving the informal/grey market.

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar reiterated that US dollars are being smuggled to a neighbouring country.

“Smuggling has to be stopped and departments are working to address the issue,” he said. “This has led to the difference in rates being offered in the open and grey markets,” said Dar.

In a key development on Tuesday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decided to withdraw the restrictions placed on imports with effect from January 2, 2023.

The SBP also asked banks to prioritise/facilitate imports related to essential items, energy, agriculture inputs, imports by export-oriented industries, and imports on a deferred payment basis.

In May and July this year, the SBP imposed some restrictions on imports and directed banks for prior permission from Foreign Exchange Operations Department (FEOD), SBP-BSC before initiating transactions for the import of several goods pertaining to HS Code Chapter 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87. These chapters include power-generating machinery, electrical machinery, mobile phone (CKD) and motor cars (CKD).

Internationally, China’s yuan weakened on Wednesday, as the US dollar strengthened on expectations of a sustained inflationary trend fuelled by a prospective surge of outbound Chinese travellers.

The global dollar index rose to 104.266 from the previous close of 104.179.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Wednesday on hopes of a recovery in fuel demand as China continues to ease its COVID-19 restrictions, though gains were capped by recession concerns and restarts at some US energy plants shut by winter storms.

This is an intra-day update

