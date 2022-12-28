AGL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
ANL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
AVN 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 74.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.74%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
FNEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.52%)
GGGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.83%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.31%)
MLCF 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.46%)
OGDC 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
PRL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.03%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
TPLP 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.28%)
TREET 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
TRG 109.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.79%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WAVES 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,880 Decreased By -42.6 (-1.09%)
BR30 13,673 Decreased By -243.8 (-1.75%)
KSE100 39,359 Decreased By -444.4 (-1.12%)
KSE30 14,499 Decreased By -177.4 (-1.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares jump, China seesaws as traders weigh eased COVID rules

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2022 10:21am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks traded sideways while Hong Kong shares jumped on Wednesday, as investors weighed China’s dismantling of most of its COVID rules to reopen its economy to the rest of the world.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.2% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was almost flat.

** Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 2.1%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index surged 2.6%.

** The Hong Kong market reopened on Wednesday after the Christmas holidays, playing catch-up with peers on China’s news of easing COVID rules.

** Chinese hospitals were under intense pressure as a surging wave of COVID-19 infections strained resources in the last major country to move towards treating the virus as endemic.

** It comes as China said it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders.

** “We view the new guidelines as a major step towards the full reopening, but caution on the increased challenges to China’s medical system in the near term,” said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note.

** Shares in automobiles slumped 2.5%, but banks rose 1.3%.

China stocks rise

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong surged 2.7%, after their US-listed peers jumped overnight. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China index added 2.1% on Wall Street.

** The Chief Investment Office (CIO) at UBS Securities said surging cases had fuelled worries over an economic recovery, expecting more volatility in the market in the near term.

** The reopening should drive a gradual rebound in consumption from the end of the first quarter next year or the beginning of the second quarter, after the first wave of infections is likely to peak around mid-January and level off after the Spring Festival, they said.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares jump, China seesaws as traders weigh eased COVID rules

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Power sector receivables cross Rs2.5trn mark

Oil prices inch higher on China demand optimism

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Jobs for Emiratis: UAE pushes work for own citizens

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Latham’s hundred guides New Zealand to 245-2 against Pakistan

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Read more stories