PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Katil’ League?

“So what’s happening with KL?”

“Khan Leader?”

“Good heavens talk of an obsession.”

“OK sorry so what’s up with Kuala Lumpur.”

“Actually I wasn’t referring to the Malaysian capital either. Do you want to take another guess?”

“Nah.”

“OK Katil League.”

“I would never have been able to guess that; I mean I thought they had effectively transformed themselves from Katil Leave to Key League.”

“Indeed but its split into two.”

“You know what an amoeba is?”

“A unicellular organism with the ability to alter shape….”

“And as recently exhibited I reckon the ability to divide and perhaps merge later.”

“Hmmm, but the League has always been bailed out by the establishment.”

“Right but to sustain that link it is vital to win seats in the national and provincial assemblies – now a failure to retain seats will reduce their leverage…”

“I thought they are negotiating a 30 seat arrangement with The Khan…”

“Hmmmm.”

“What?”

“As I told you before The Khan doesn’t like the face of The Moon, with his ongoing spiritual guidance it is the sun…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway why would The Khan agree to so many seats – I mean 30 seats in 371 Punjab house with the N-League likely to win a good 100 if not more would be silly…”

“But if he doesn’t agree now…”

“Agreement today may not reach its full term.”

“Nicely put, while the other division of the amoeba will get some federal ministries if the other side wins…”

“So a win-win situation.”

“Indeed.”

