AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Katil’ League?

“So what’s happening with KL?” “Khan Leader?” “Good heavens talk of an obsession.” “OK sorry so...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
Follow us

“So what’s happening with KL?”

“Khan Leader?”

“Good heavens talk of an obsession.”

“OK sorry so what’s up with Kuala Lumpur.”

“Actually I wasn’t referring to the Malaysian capital either. Do you want to take another guess?”

“Nah.”

“OK Katil League.”

“I would never have been able to guess that; I mean I thought they had effectively transformed themselves from Katil Leave to Key League.”

“Indeed but its split into two.”

“You know what an amoeba is?”

“A unicellular organism with the ability to alter shape….”

“And as recently exhibited I reckon the ability to divide and perhaps merge later.”

“Hmmm, but the League has always been bailed out by the establishment.”

“Right but to sustain that link it is vital to win seats in the national and provincial assemblies – now a failure to retain seats will reduce their leverage…”

“I thought they are negotiating a 30 seat arrangement with The Khan…”

“Hmmmm.”

“What?”

“As I told you before The Khan doesn’t like the face of The Moon, with his ongoing spiritual guidance it is the sun…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway why would The Khan agree to so many seats – I mean 30 seats in 371 Punjab house with the N-League likely to win a good 100 if not more would be silly…”

“But if he doesn’t agree now…”

“Agreement today may not reach its full term.”

“Nicely put, while the other division of the amoeba will get some federal ministries if the other side wins…”

“So a win-win situation.”

“Indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Katil’ League?

Ahsan for expediting work on project of 1000 ISUs

Power transmission programme: ADB approves $0.2m technical aid to support Tranche-4 of MFF

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

PM terms circular debt a huge challenge

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Terrorism, dictatorship ‘two sides of the same coin’: Bilawal

IK summons party MNAs’ meeting today

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Read more stories