Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (December 27, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Quetta         Oil            Shipping Corpt     27-12-2022
OP-3              Zumba          Disc           Alpine Marine
                                 Mogas          Services           25-12-2022
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
B-4               Esl            Disc Load      Allied Logistic (Smc-Pvt)
                  Victoria       Container      Ltd                25-12-2022
B-11/B-12         Clipper        Disc           Pakistan National
                  Palma          Urea           Shipping Corpt     26-12-2022
B-13/B-14         Petro S        Disc Rock      Wma Shipcare Services
                                 Phosphate      Pvt Ltd            25-12-2022
B-14/B-15         Libera J       Disc           Waterlink Pakistan
                                 Wheat          (Pvt) Ltd          18-12-2022
Nmb-1             Al             Load           N.S                08-12-2022
                  Ahmed          Rice           Shipping Line
Nmb-2             Shams          Load           N.S                22-12-2022
                                 Rice           Shipping Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21         Brave          Disc Wheat     Gac Pakistan       25-12-2022
                  Commander      Flour          (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27         Seaspan        Disc Load      Ocean Network
                  Osaka          Container      Express            27-12-2022
                                                Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Hyundai        Disc Load      United Marine      26-12-2022
                  Colombo        Container      Agencies Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Zumba             27-12-2022     Disc. Mogas                    Alpine Marine
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chem Mia          27-12-2022     D/1200 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                           Services (Pvt) Ltd
Xin Shanghai      27-12-2022     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Tarlan            27-12-2022     D/L Container             Interline Shipping
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Western           27-12-2022     D/120 Vechicles                     Maritime
Highway                                                    Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
Msc Ermina        28-12-2022     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                           Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Barrier           28-12-2022     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
                                                               Agency Pvt Ltd
Xin Yan           28-12-2022     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
Tian                                                         Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Tss Shams         28-12-2022     D/L Container              Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Green Pole        27-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
Ital
Usodimare         27-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
Cypress           27-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
Chem Guard        27-12-2022     Tanker                                     -
Thorswind         27-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
Xin Chang Shu     27-12-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Aurelia        Palm           Alpine          Dec. 26, 2022
                                 oil
MW-2              Amali          Cement         Global          Dec. 23, 2022
                                                Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Hafnia         Palm           Alpine          Dec. 25, 2022
                  Aquamarine     oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Two Million    Gas            Transmarine     Dec. 25, 2022
                  Ways           oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Ondo           LNG            GAC             Dec. 26, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              Ullswater      LNG            M               Dec. 26, 2022
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Calypso Gas       LPG            Ocean World                    Dec. 25, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Riku          Containers     MSC Pak                        Dec. 27, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Two Million
Ways              Gas oil        Transmarine                    Dec. 27, 2022
Hafnia Aquamarine Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Calypso Gas       LPG            Ocean World                                -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk Atlantra   Containers     GAC                            Dec. 27, 2022
MSC Sasha         Containers     MSC PAK                                    -
Rigel             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Ahtina            Conal          Ocean                      Waiting for barth
Carras            Seed           Services
Chrysanthi S      Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Star Piera        Soyabean       East Wind                                  -
Ifestos           Canola Seed    Alpine                                     -
Xin Yang          Canola         Ocean
Hai               Seed           Services
Express           Containers     Happage                                    -
Rome                             Lloyd
Driggen           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
NCC Yanbu         Soyabean       Alpine                                     -
Sanmar
Songbird          Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Ardmore
Chippewa          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Mega Benefit      Conala         Ocean Services                             -
Star Jeannette    Conala Seed    Ocean Services                             -
Nave
Andromed a        Mogas          Transmarine                                -
African
Pheasantant       Cement         Global Marine                              -
EM Astoria        Containers     GAC                                        -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Sea Power         Wheat          -                              Dec. 27, 2022
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

