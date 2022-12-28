KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (December 27, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Quetta Oil Shipping Corpt 27-12-2022
OP-3 Zumba Disc Alpine Marine
Mogas Services 25-12-2022
(Pvt) Ltd
B-4 Esl Disc Load Allied Logistic (Smc-Pvt)
Victoria Container Ltd 25-12-2022
B-11/B-12 Clipper Disc Pakistan National
Palma Urea Shipping Corpt 26-12-2022
B-13/B-14 Petro S Disc Rock Wma Shipcare Services
Phosphate Pvt Ltd 25-12-2022
B-14/B-15 Libera J Disc Waterlink Pakistan
Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 18-12-2022
Nmb-1 Al Load N.S 08-12-2022
Ahmed Rice Shipping Line
Nmb-2 Shams Load N.S 22-12-2022
Rice Shipping Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B-21 Brave Disc Wheat Gac Pakistan 25-12-2022
Commander Flour (Pvt) Ltd
B-26/B-27 Seaspan Disc Load Ocean Network
Osaka Container Express 27-12-2022
Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 26-12-2022
Colombo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Zumba 27-12-2022 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chem Mia 27-12-2022 D/1200 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services (Pvt) Ltd
Xin Shanghai 27-12-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Tarlan 27-12-2022 D/L Container Interline Shipping
(Pvt) Ltd
Western 27-12-2022 D/120 Vechicles Maritime
Highway Agencies (Pvt) Ltd
Msc Ermina 28-12-2022 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd
Barrier 28-12-2022 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Agency Pvt Ltd
Xin Yan 28-12-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Tian Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Tss Shams 28-12-2022 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Green Pole 27-12-2022 Container Ship -
Ital
Usodimare 27-12-2022 Container Ship -
Cypress 27-12-2022 Container Ship -
Chem Guard 27-12-2022 Tanker -
Thorswind 27-12-2022 Container Ship -
Xin Chang Shu 27-12-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Aurelia Palm Alpine Dec. 26, 2022
oil
MW-2 Amali Cement Global Dec. 23, 2022
Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Hafnia Palm Alpine Dec. 25, 2022
Aquamarine oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Two Million Gas Transmarine Dec. 25, 2022
Ways oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Ondo LNG GAC Dec. 26, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC Ullswater LNG M Dec. 26, 2022
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World Dec. 25, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Riku Containers MSC Pak Dec. 27, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Two Million
Ways Gas oil Transmarine Dec. 27, 2022
Hafnia Aquamarine Palm oil Alpine -
Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Maersk Atlantra Containers GAC Dec. 27, 2022
MSC Sasha Containers MSC PAK -
Rigel Palm oil Alpine -
Ahtina Conal Ocean Waiting for barth
Carras Seed Services
Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind -
Star Piera Soyabean East Wind -
Ifestos Canola Seed Alpine -
Xin Yang Canola Ocean
Hai Seed Services
Express Containers Happage -
Rome Lloyd
Driggen Palm oil Alpine -
NCC Yanbu Soyabean Alpine -
Sanmar
Songbird Gas oil Alpine -
Ardmore
Chippewa Palm oil Alpine -
Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services -
Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services -
Nave
Andromed a Mogas Transmarine -
African
Pheasantant Cement Global Marine -
EM Astoria Containers GAC -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Sea Power Wheat - Dec. 27, 2022
=============================================================================
