KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (December 27, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Quetta Oil Shipping Corpt 27-12-2022 OP-3 Zumba Disc Alpine Marine Mogas Services 25-12-2022 (Pvt) Ltd B-4 Esl Disc Load Allied Logistic (Smc-Pvt) Victoria Container Ltd 25-12-2022 B-11/B-12 Clipper Disc Pakistan National Palma Urea Shipping Corpt 26-12-2022 B-13/B-14 Petro S Disc Rock Wma Shipcare Services Phosphate Pvt Ltd 25-12-2022 B-14/B-15 Libera J Disc Waterlink Pakistan Wheat (Pvt) Ltd 18-12-2022 Nmb-1 Al Load N.S 08-12-2022 Ahmed Rice Shipping Line Nmb-2 Shams Load N.S 22-12-2022 Rice Shipping Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B-21 Brave Disc Wheat Gac Pakistan 25-12-2022 Commander Flour (Pvt) Ltd B-26/B-27 Seaspan Disc Load Ocean Network Osaka Container Express 27-12-2022 Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Hyundai Disc Load United Marine 26-12-2022 Colombo Container Agencies Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Zumba 27-12-2022 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Chem Mia 27-12-2022 D/1200 Chemical Alpine Marine Services (Pvt) Ltd Xin Shanghai 27-12-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd Tarlan 27-12-2022 D/L Container Interline Shipping (Pvt) Ltd Western 27-12-2022 D/120 Vechicles Maritime Highway Agencies (Pvt) Ltd Msc Ermina 28-12-2022 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Barrier 28-12-2022 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Agency Pvt Ltd Xin Yan 28-12-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Tian Line Pak Pvt Ltd Tss Shams 28-12-2022 D/L Container Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Green Pole 27-12-2022 Container Ship - Ital Usodimare 27-12-2022 Container Ship - Cypress 27-12-2022 Container Ship - Chem Guard 27-12-2022 Tanker - Thorswind 27-12-2022 Container Ship - Xin Chang Shu 27-12-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Aurelia Palm Alpine Dec. 26, 2022 oil MW-2 Amali Cement Global Dec. 23, 2022 Maritime ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Hafnia Palm Alpine Dec. 25, 2022 Aquamarine oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Two Million Gas Transmarine Dec. 25, 2022 Ways oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Ondo LNG GAC Dec. 26, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC Ullswater LNG M Dec. 26, 2022 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World Dec. 25, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Riku Containers MSC Pak Dec. 27, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Two Million Ways Gas oil Transmarine Dec. 27, 2022 Hafnia Aquamarine Palm oil Alpine - Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Maersk Atlantra Containers GAC Dec. 27, 2022 MSC Sasha Containers MSC PAK - Rigel Palm oil Alpine - Ahtina Conal Ocean Waiting for barth Carras Seed Services Chrysanthi S Soyabean East Wind - Star Piera Soyabean East Wind - Ifestos Canola Seed Alpine - Xin Yang Canola Ocean Hai Seed Services Express Containers Happage - Rome Lloyd Driggen Palm oil Alpine - NCC Yanbu Soyabean Alpine - Sanmar Songbird Gas oil Alpine - Ardmore Chippewa Palm oil Alpine - Mega Benefit Conala Ocean Services - Star Jeannette Conala Seed Ocean Services - Nave Andromed a Mogas Transmarine - African Pheasantant Cement Global Marine - EM Astoria Containers GAC - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Sea Power Wheat - Dec. 27, 2022 =============================================================================

