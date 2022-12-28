KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (December 27, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
234,690,949 124,597,838 7,020,618,792 4,284,783,835
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 337,206,276 (784,615,926) (447,409,650)
Local Individuals 6,844,330,384 (6,769,994,703) 74,335,680
Local Corporates 5,032,335,906 (4,659,261,936) 373,073,970
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments