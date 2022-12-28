AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 27, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2022 04:12am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 27, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 39,802.91
High:                      40,315.22
Low:                       39,705.42
Net Change:                   352.25
Volume (000):                102,459
Value (000):               4,833,482
Makt Cap (000)         1,499,257,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,493.06
NET CH                     (+) 16.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,803.69
NET CH                     (-) 13.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,904.10
NET CH                     (-) 67.26
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,301.40
NET CH                     (-) 40.89
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,777.01
NET CH                     (-) 19.71
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,287.46
NET CH                     (-) 22.21
------------------------------------
As on:              27-December-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

