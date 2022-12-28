KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 27, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,802.91 High: 40,315.22 Low: 39,705.42 Net Change: 352.25 Volume (000): 102,459 Value (000): 4,833,482 Makt Cap (000) 1,499,257,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,493.06 NET CH (+) 16.18 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,803.69 NET CH (-) 13.42 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,904.10 NET CH (-) 67.26 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,301.40 NET CH (-) 40.89 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,777.01 NET CH (-) 19.71 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,287.46 NET CH (-) 22.21 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-December-2022 ====================================

