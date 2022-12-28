Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 27, 2022). ==================================== BR...
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,802.91
High: 40,315.22
Low: 39,705.42
Net Change: 352.25
Volume (000): 102,459
Value (000): 4,833,482
Makt Cap (000) 1,499,257,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,493.06
NET CH (+) 16.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,803.69
NET CH (-) 13.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,904.10
NET CH (-) 67.26
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,301.40
NET CH (-) 40.89
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,777.01
NET CH (-) 19.71
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,287.46
NET CH (-) 22.21
------------------------------------
As on: 27-December-2022
====================================
