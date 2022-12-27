AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.42%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.69%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.26%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.26%)
EPCL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FCCL 11.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
MLCF 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
OGDC 75.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.55%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.62%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
TRG 113.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.98%)
UNITY 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
WAVES 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,955 Decreased By -13 (-0.33%)
BR30 14,025 Decreased By -125 (-0.88%)
KSE100 39,934 Decreased By -220.8 (-0.55%)
KSE30 14,753 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 01:03pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened on Tuesday, struggling to consolidate a slight recovery from last week’s slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil.

The rouble lost about 8% against the dollar last week and is on course for a monthly decline after an oil embargo and price cap came into force.

The finance ministry has said the recent slump was related to recovering imports. At 0742 GMT the rouble was 1.2% weaker against the dollar at 70.10, but still some way off the almost eight-month low of 72.6325 struck last week.

“At the end of December, the rouble is likely to remain extremely volatile as the market will need to find a new equilibrium under changed trade flows and increased sanctions pressure,” BCS World of Investments said in a note.

“This week, the rouble is expected to fluctuate in the range of 68-71 (per dollar).”

Against the euro, the rouble lost 1.1% to 74.35 . Against the yuan, it was down 1.9% at 9.95.

Rouble edges higher after biggest weekly slump since July

The rouble remains the world’s best-performing major currency against the dollar this year, supported by capital controls and reduced imports.

Now, with exports and revenues falling, a weaker rouble is more beneficial, the TASS news agency quoted First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov as saying on Tuesday.

“The strong rouble has played its role,” Belousov said. “In these conditions … it would be good to have a rouble rate of 70-80 per dollar.”

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.4% at $84.2 a barrel while Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.6% at 961.3 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was unchanged at 2,139.5 points after touching its highest in nearly two weeks in early trade.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh

Flood-hit areas: PM reaffirms commitment to rehab, uplift

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Oil prices rise as China eases COVID curbs, U.S. storm fuels supply worries

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Read more stories