Dec 27, 2022
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

  • Depreciates 0.06% in opening hours of trading on Tuesday
Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 11:31am
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee recorded a loss against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, falling 0.06% during the opening hours of trading on Tuesday.

At around 11:15am, the rupee was being quoted at 225.96, a depreciation of Re0.14, during intra-day trading.

PKR again manages to show stability

On Monday, the rupee depreciated against the US dollar, to settle at 225.82 after a decline of Re0.18 or 0.08%.

Market experts and currency dealers have expressed concern over the rise in smuggling of US dollars to neighbouring countries, which is also driving the informal/grey market.

On Monday, Malik Muhammad Bostan, president of the Forex Association of Pakistan, claimed that the country was hemorrhaging dollars owing to smuggling and its trade with Afghanistan.

“We are losing close to $2 billion to Afghanistan on a monthly basis. The government must ban trading in dollars with the neighbour. It should be done in local currency or barter trade,” said Bostan.

“Pakistan imports coal from Afghanistan, but the payments are being made in dollars,” he claimed.

Bostan said Pakistan’s domestic market is full of buyers with not nearly enough foreign currency to meet demand.

“A very small number of people are currently selling their dollars in the open market. These are people unaware of the black market. Otherwise they, too, would go that way, I feel.”

Globally, the dollar moved broadly lower on Tuesday while Australia and New Zealand's currencies jumped as risk appetite grew after China said it will scrap its COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers - a major step towards easing curbs on its borders.

Data released on Friday showed that US consumer spending barely rose in November, while inflation cooled further, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve could scale back on its aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index steadied at 104.12.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose to three-week highs on Tuesday as China's latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions raised fuel demand hopes and concerns that winter storms across the United States are affecting energy production continued to buoy prices.

This is an intra-day update

