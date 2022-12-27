AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
AVN 67.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.49%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.1%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
EFERT 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
EPCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
MLCF 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.91%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.24%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
TRG 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.06%)
UNITY 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
WAVES 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,955 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.32%)
BR30 14,031 Decreased By -119 (-0.84%)
KSE100 39,929 Decreased By -226.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 14,749 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar retreats as risk appetite improves; Australia, NZ currencies rise

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 10:57am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The dollar moved broadly lower on Tuesday while Australia and New Zealand’s currencies jumped as risk appetite grew after China said it will scrap its COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers - a major step towards easing curbs on its borders.

The New Zealand dollar surged 0.65% to $0.63115 while the Aussie gained 0.25% to $0.67485 in mostly thin trading amid the year-end holiday season.

The two currencies are often used as liquid proxies for China’s yuan.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine on arrival starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday, even as COVID cases spike.

At the same time, Beijing downgraded the regulations for managing COVID cases to the less strict Category B from the top-level Category A.

“There seems to be no let-up in the pace of relaxing COVID restrictions despite the surge in COVID cases in the mainland,” said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC.

“This perhaps demonstrates Chinese policymakers’ resolve to full reopening. “In addition, there was news of China potentially taking extraordinary measures to support growth,” Wong said.

Elsewhere, sterling rose 0.16% to $1.20865, while the euro edged 0.06% higher to $1.06395. Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index steadied at 104.12.

Data released on Friday showed that US consumer spending barely rose in November, while inflation cooled further, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve could scale back on its aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

US dollar weakens

“In line with its seasonal trend, December has been a soft month for the greenback,” said ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole.

“It’s worth remembering that the dollar rose in each of the past four years in January. Our view for early 2023 is still one of dollar recovery.”

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 132.75 per dollar, as the recently fragile currency continues to be buoyed by the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) surprise tweak to its yield curve policy last week.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, even as markets and policymakers are signalling an increasing focus on what comes after Kuroda’s tenure ends in April next year.

“While … (the) policy tweak has added uncertainty to the BOJ outlook, we continue to lean toward BOJ policymakers making no further policy adjustments through the end of 2023,” said analysts at Wells Fargo.

“Inflation pressures are expected to ease, which should lessen the BOJ’s motivation for further policy moves.” In cryptocurrencies, crypto lender Vauld has called off its potential acquisition by rival Nexo, according to a CoinDesk report.

Bitcoin was last marginally lower at $16,914, while Ether slipped 0.1% to $1,227.

New Zealand dollar US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar retreats as risk appetite improves; Australia, NZ currencies rise

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Dar concerned at non-recovery of Rs447bn GIDC

Oil prices rise as China eases COVID curbs, U.S. storm fuels supply worries

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Read more stories