China revises 2021 GDP growth up to 8.4% from 8.1%

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 10:48am
BEIJING: China has revised up its estimate of 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 8.4% from 8.1% previously, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. China routinely revises its annual GDP data.

The size of GDP was also revised, to 114.92 trillion yuan ($16.51 trillion) from 114.37 trillion yuan, the statistics bureau said in a statement on its website.

Final data from the bureau shows the services sector, accounting for 53% of China’s GDP, was 8.5% larger in 2021 than a year earlier.

In the bureau’s initial estimates, the sector had expanded 8.2%.

The secondary sector - manufacturing and construction, which accounted for 39% of GDP - grew 8.7% in 2021.

Asian currencies, stocks underpinned by China’s quarantine ease

That compared with the bureau’s initial estimate of an 8.2% increase.

The economy, the world’s second-largest, grew 3% in the first nine months of 2022.

The World Bank has cut its forecast for China’s 2022 economic growth in 2022 to 2.7%, well below the official target of around 5.5%.

