AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.57%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.69%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.01%)
EFERT 76.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.27%)
EPCL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.51%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
MLCF 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
OGDC 75.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.5%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.24%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
TRG 113.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.04%)
UNITY 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
WAVES 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,955 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 14,028 Decreased By -122.5 (-0.87%)
KSE100 39,926 Decreased By -229.5 (-0.57%)
KSE30 14,747 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks jump on easing COVID curbs

Reuters Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 01:14pm
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China stocks posted their best day in three weeks on Tuesday, as the country relaxed COVID curbs further, while a faster-than-expected virus infection peak raised expectations of a quicker economic recovery.

** China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended higher 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1%. Both the indexes logged their biggest daily jumps since Dec. 5.

** Hong Kong markets were closed on Tuesday for Christmas.

** China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday. It will also downgrade the seriousness of COVID-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.

** “It marks another major step in China’s reopening, especially to the rest of the world, despite recent spike in local infection cases,” J.P. Morgan analysts wrote in a note.

** They expected a shorter transitional pain in 1Q23, followed by above-trend sustained recovery from 2Q23 onwards.

** Shares in consumer staples, banks and transportation jumped between 1.5% and 2% to lead the gains.

** The upbeat mood came even as data showed profits at China’s industrial firms contracted further in the January-November period due to strict COVID-related curbs.

** However, tourism-related companies slipped 0.7% and some drugmakers tumbled as a few investors booked profits following the news.

** Air China lost 2.4%, Yunnan Tourism declined 2% and Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical slumped 7.7%.

** China’s banking and insurance regulator said the country will step up financial support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the pandemic.

China stocks rise on consumption bets

** Huaan Securities said the spread of the virus was faster than expected. “The infection will gradually peak before the Spring Festival, based on local health commissions’ estimates and the Baidu search index,” they wrote in a note.

** “Therefore, the pace of consumption recovery will come earlier, and it will provide a better environment for the implementation of support policies.”

** Huaan analysts added traffic volume and consumption data during the Chinese New Year holidays will be important indicators to measure the recovery of consumption in the first quarter of 2023.

China stocks

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks jump on easing COVID curbs

Flood-hit areas: PM reaffirms commitment to rehab, uplift

Intra-day update: rupee falls near 226 level in inter-bank market

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Oil prices rise as China eases COVID curbs, U.S. storm fuels supply worries

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

Read more stories