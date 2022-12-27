Govt determined to make country economically strong: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Monday that top priority of the coalition government is to make the country economically strong and there is a need to give hope instead of spreading despair.

Speaking at a seminar on the role of the business community in the current economic situation, the governor said that economic crisis arose due to record deficit and heavy debts during the previous government.

“The PML-N had brought stability to the country in the worst load-shedding and economic crisis in 2013, despite unfavorable conditions and the same experienced team is determined to end the economic crisis and bring economic stability,” he said.

The governor maintained that continuity of policies is very important for the stability of the economy.

“There has been foreign direct investment and continuity of policies for many years in the countries that showed rapid progress,” he said, adding: “The Charter of Economy is indispensable for boosting the country’s economy and all political parties should be on the same page on this charter.”

The governor said that Muslim League (N) always believed in supremacy of law and constitution. He added that he had issued a letter to Chief Minister Punjab to take vote of confidence and de-notified the Chief Minister under the powers vested in him as Governor by the constitution.

Later, the governor distributed awards among the businessmen for outstanding performance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022