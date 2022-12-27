AGL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
ANL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
AVN 67.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.31%)
BOP 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
EPCL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.18%)
FCCL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
GGGL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
GGL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.38%)
MLCF 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 76.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
PAEL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PRL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TREET 16.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
UNITY 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 3,981 Increased By 12.7 (0.32%)
BR30 14,171 Increased By 21.4 (0.15%)
KSE100 40,274 Increased By 119.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 14,827 Increased By 48.4 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt determined to make country economically strong: governor

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Monday that top priority of the coalition government is to make the country economically strong and there is a need to give hope instead of spreading despair.

Speaking at a seminar on the role of the business community in the current economic situation, the governor said that economic crisis arose due to record deficit and heavy debts during the previous government.

“The PML-N had brought stability to the country in the worst load-shedding and economic crisis in 2013, despite unfavorable conditions and the same experienced team is determined to end the economic crisis and bring economic stability,” he said.

The governor maintained that continuity of policies is very important for the stability of the economy.

“There has been foreign direct investment and continuity of policies for many years in the countries that showed rapid progress,” he said, adding: “The Charter of Economy is indispensable for boosting the country’s economy and all political parties should be on the same page on this charter.”

The governor said that Muslim League (N) always believed in supremacy of law and constitution. He added that he had issued a letter to Chief Minister Punjab to take vote of confidence and de-notified the Chief Minister under the powers vested in him as Governor by the constitution.

Later, the governor distributed awards among the businessmen for outstanding performance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PMLN Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

Govt determined to make country economically strong: governor

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Pakistan, Uzbekistan decide to enhance trade to $1bn

Dar concerned at non-recovery of Rs447bn GIDC

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

Imran Khan says ‘deeply’ concerned at rising incidents of terrorism

Russia says can send natural gas ‘in long term’

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Read more stories